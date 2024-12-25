Dil Raju releases ‘Adi Dha Saaru’ song from ‘Sahakutumbanam’

The lyrical video for the much-awaited song "Adi Dha Saaru" from the upcoming family entertainer Sahakutumbanam has been officially released, stirring excitement among fans. The release was graced by producer and FDC Chairman Dil Raju, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the film’s music launch.

Directed by Uday Sharma, Sahakutumbanam features Ram Kiran in the lead role, alongside Megha Akash, who is making a fresh appearance in a new avatar. Produced by H. Mahadeva Gowda and H. Nagaratna under the HNG Cinemas banner, the film promises to be a wholesome family drama that appeals to viewers of all ages.

The song "Adi Dha Saaru" is composed by the celebrated Mani Sharma, with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The choreography, created by Bhanu Master, complements the song’s lively rhythm, enhancing its visual appeal. Known for his catchy and energetic dance steps, Bhanu Master has delivered a sequence that perfectly aligns with the upbeat tone of the song.

Veteran actors Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam, along with Satya and Naveen GP, play key roles in the film, contributing to the stellar ensemble cast. Megha Akash's performance and fresh look in the song have already garnered positive attention.