Dil Raju Reveals Challenges Faced in Dealing with Public Screening Controversy

Dil Raju, the producer of the film Balagam, has recently addressed the public screening of the movie in Nizamabad, which led to legal issues and a notice from Amazon Prime Video, the official OTT partner of Balagam. Dil Raju explained that although they believed Balagam would be a good film, they did not anticipate the overwhelming response it has received. He expressed his team's desire to have the movie watched by as many people as possible, whether it is in theaters or on OTT platforms.

Dil Raju acknowledged that the public screening came as a shock to their team and emphasized that they would face legal consequences for such incidents. He also mentioned that Amazon Prime Video has expressed concerns about similar incidents happening in the future. Dil Raju stated that his team would be delighted if Balagam could bring families together and concluded by saying that the film would be unstoppable