 Dil Raju to Meet CM Revanth Reddy Again to Discuss Ticket Price Hike for Game Changer

Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) Chairman Dil Raju has made significant comments regarding the hike in ticket prices for the movie Game Changer in Telangana. He stated that he will attempt to increase the ticket prices for the movie, which is scheduled for release on January 10 as a Sankranthi gift. He plans to meet CM Revanth Reddy again to discuss this matter and hopes for a positive response.

Dil Raju emphasized that since the CM is forward-thinking about the development of the film industry, he will continue his efforts to increase ticket prices as a producer. He reminded that by raising ticket prices, the government would also benefit from an 18% tax. He urged the government to support films made on large budgets, noting that previous administrations have extended such support.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has also expressed his commitment to supporting the film industry, assuring that he would provide necessary assistance. Dil Raju, in turn, plans to meet the Chief Minister again with these hopes. He highlighted that films from the Telugu film industry are now being made on a global scale and, as a result, their budgets are higher than before.

Dil Raju Supports Families of Deceased

Two youths tragically lost their lives while returning home from the Game Changer pre-release event in Rajahmundry on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Tokada Charan and Arava Manikantha from Kakinada. Producer Dil Raju expressed his sorrow over the incident and announced that he would provide Rs. 5 lakh to each of the families. He further assured his continued support for the families in the future.

Ticket Prices for Game Changer in AP

The movie, produced by Dil Raju on a massive budget in the pan-India range, is a collaboration between Ram Charan and Shankar. The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for a 1 AM benefit show on January 10, with each ticket priced at Rs. 600. For subsequent shows on the first day, ticket prices will be increased by Rs. 175 for multiplexes and Rs. 135 for single-screen theaters. The government has allowed six shows on the first day, with five shows per day from January 11 to 23. These increased prices will remain valid until January 23.