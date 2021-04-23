Dil Raju's new project with Pawan Kalyan!

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is happy with the way Vakeel Saab was made. Producer Dil Raju ensured that Pawan Kalyan is comfortable all through the shoot and it also impressed the actor. The latest reports in the film Nagar confirm us that the duo will be joining hands once again.

Vakeel Saab is the first film in this combination and they are planning to come up with another film. Dil Raju is reportedly planning to get a star director on board to direct the film. As of now, there is no clarity on when the project hits the floors but Pawan Kalyan has promised Dil Raju another movie soon.

Dil Raju is said to have given a remuneration of 50 Cr to Pawan Kalyan and we hear that the remuneration is growing high for this new film! As of now, there is no clarity on the film's story and other details.