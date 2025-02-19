‘DilRuba’ gears up for a vibrant Holi release; second single released

Kiran Abbavaram’s much-anticipated romantic drama DilRuba is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 14, coinciding with the colorful festival of Holi. Starring Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead, the film is directed by Viswa Karun and produced by Sivam Celluloids, Saregama, and Yoodle Films.

As part of the film’s promotions, the second single, Hey Jingili, was unveiled at a special event in Hyderabad. Speaking at the launch, producer Ravi expressed confidence in the film, stating, “While DilRuba may not be a pan-India release, we have maintained high production standards, and we believe the audience will embrace it wholeheartedly.”

Choreographer Eshwar Penti highlighted Kiran Abbavaram’s impressive dance moves in the song, while lyricist Bhaskara Batla called Hey Jingili the soul of the film. Music director Sam CS, known for his captivating compositions, has created a soundtrack that blends romance and emotions beautifully.

Leading lady Rukshar Dhillon described DilRuba as a film filled with love and emotion, urging audiences to celebrate Holi by watching the movie in theaters. Meanwhile, Kiran Abbavaram emphasized the film’s intense musical storytelling, action-packed sequences, and fresh presentation. He thanked the producers for their dedication and assured fans that the movie would offer a unique cinematic experience.

With its engaging music, captivating performances, and a festive release date, DilRuba is shaping up to be an exciting watch for audiences this Holi season.