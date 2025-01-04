‘Dilruba’ is packed with intense emotions: Kiran Abbavaram at teaser launch event

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to return to the big screen with his much-anticipated film Dilruba, which is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in February. The movie, produced by Sivam Celluloids in collaboration with Saregama, marks the debut of Saregama in Telugu cinema. Directed by Viswa Karun, Dilruba promises to blend love and action in a way that will resonate with audiences across various demographics.

The film, which stars Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, features Rukshar Dhillon as the female protagonist. At a special teaser launch event in Hyderabad, co-producer Suresh Reddy shared his excitement about the film's premise. He stated, "After KA, Kiran has made another fresh attempt with Dilruba. This movie is a perfect blend of love and action, and we believe it will connect with the audience."

Producer Ravi, who has years of experience in film distribution, expressed his confidence in the project, saying, "The story is unique, and Kiran's intense role is sure to impress the audience. We are eager to release the next trailer and are confident that Dilruba will deliver a great cinematic experience."

Director Viswa Karun also spoke highly of Kiran's involvement, revealing that Kiran immediately connected with the story when it was narrated to him. "From day one, Kiran has been supportive, and we’ve worked together to make this film special," he added. Karun further mentioned the strong contributions of the film's technical team, including DOP Viswas, music composer Sam CS, and editor Praveen, who all worked diligently to bring the film's vision to life.

Kiran Abbavaram, who plays the character Siddhu, shared his excitement about the film, calling the role “special and hard-hitting.” He went on to explain, "Siddhu doesn’t back down when it comes to love. The character’s philosophy—‘Strong men don’t have attitude, they have character’—will resonate with many. Dilruba is packed with intense emotions and promises to deliver an unforgettable love story."

As Abbavaram continues to work on multiple projects, including Dilruba, he remains committed to working on films that allow new talent to shine. Dilruba is slated for release in February, and the filmmakers are confident it will meet audience expectations, especially following the success of Abbavaram's previous film KA. With high hopes and hard work from the entire team, Dilruba is set to captivate the hearts of moviegoers soon.























