Director locked for Vijay Devarakonda's next?

Vijay Devarakonda is one of the heroes who enjoys a great craze in the South as well as North film industries. The sensational actor is currently happy with the way his career is progressing at the box-office. Interestingly, there is a lot of buzz around Vijay Devarakonda's next film. The actor did not announce his line up and there are different stories in the media about the film that Vijay will come on board for.

According to the latest reports, Vijay Devarakonda is in plans to work with Shiva Nirvana. Shiva Nirvana did Ninnu Kori and Majili. Both became hits at the box-office and he is now working with Nani again for Tuck Jagadish. Shiva narrated a story to Vijay Devarakonda long back and they were supposed to team up in the past itself.

Once Vijay wraps up his movie with Puri, this current project might hit the floors.