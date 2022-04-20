Director Parameshwar Hivrale: Gummadi Narasaiah's Simplicity And His Zeal To Work For The People Inspired Me

Tollywood's young actor turned Director Parameshwar Hivrale is all set to helm the biopic of tribal leader and five-time MLA Gummadi Narasaiah from Yellandu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district… Already the title poster of this movie was released last year and it garnered an immense response from the netizens and the movie buffs!

Off late, we Hans India reached Parameswar Hivrale and had a small chat with him about this biopic…

Before we get into the interview, let us have a look at Gummadi Narasaiah's life journey! He contested from the Yellandu Assembly constituency for the first time in 1983 and won with a decent margin! He also served as MLA for four more times winning in the 85, 89, 99 and 2004 elections too.

As Parameswar said, Gummadi Narasaiah's zeal to work for the people inspired him to helm the biopic, let us check out his interview and know more about his views and ideology about this project!

Can you briefly speak about your journey as an actor…

As an actor my journey was comfortable but my vision was always on the director's seat! But as an actor, I became financially independent and now I got the right opportunity to direct a movie.

How did you get your first opportunity as an actor?

After completing my acting and direction course, first I approached a production house for a director role but, they asked me to essay the lead actor role and with that movie bagging a decent status, offers started pouring in and thus I acted in almost 10 movies as a protagonist!

When did you get the thought of turning into a director?

I stepped into the film industry to become a director but first I got the opportunity as a lead actor and then I became financially independent but I always had a thought of directing the movie as it was my dream. Even in my childhood days, I always had an interest in solving social issues and even a few childhood stories narrated by my grandparents had a lot of impact on me.

One day I came across Gummadi garu's article… After reading about his life story, it inspired me a lot and at that moment I decided to direct his biopic. Gummadi garu served as an MLA for 25 years and every time he contested in the elections with a different election symbol. So, he is better known as 'People's Man' rather than a normal politician! With his salary, he improved the condition of the roads, water and schools in his constituency and that itself shows his responsibility towards his people. Even now, he just lives in a small house and travels in a small car gifted by his daughter!

The life of ex-MLA and tribal leader Gummadi Narasaiah is always an inspiration! So, which part of his life inspired you the most?

Definitely, his work towards the people of his constituency inspired me the most. As in today's world hardly we find such personalities in politics!

How was your first meeting with Gummadi garu…

He was all surprised! But he gave me a warm welcome. After I spoke about his biopic, he asked me why I chose his life story for the biopic. But then I explained to him about how I got inspired by his life story and slowly convinced him about the movie.

Did he accept your proposal in the first meeting itself?

No… He asked me to approach the party leaders and seek their permission and after I narrated the story to them and discussing about Gummadi garu's life story, they were moved and encouraged me to helm this project giving a nod to it.

How did you begin your script work and tell us something about the research you did before penning it…

I wanted to know about Gummadi Narasaiah's life story till date and started my research right from his win in the 1983 elections as an Independent candidate. I collected various paper cuttings and also met many people. During my research, I was so impressed knowing about his simple life and moved by the way he dedicated his life towards the people. I penned many versions but at last, we finalized the 17th version of the script and I worked on the script for close to two years!

Which part of Gummadi Narasaiah's life are you focusing?

Obviously, his complete life story is inspiring… Right from his childhood to his consecutive wins, we are going to show the main glimpses of his life. The movie also reveals why did he get defeated in the 1994, 2009, 2014 and 2019 elections and it is going to be the main point of the plot!

When will the shooting begin?

Mostly in the August second week…

Will Gummadi garu be part of it?

Still not yet decided…

Did you finalize the cast and crew for the movie?

Yes… A Pan-Indian level star will be the lead actor in this movie… As of now, I am not going to reveal the name as soon we will be coming up with a big update!

As of now, every actor is planning to go with a Pan-Indian appeal… So, are you planning the same?

It is not the actor who decides it but the story and its strong impact which makes the director and the producer helm it at the Pan-Indian level! Coming to this biopic, it is shot in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into other languages!

Who is your favourite director and inspiration too…

My view changes from time to time but ace filmmaker Sukumar has a great impact on me as his storylines are completely different. Even SS Rajamouli and Prashant Neel are delivering impressive movies!

Other than this movie, do you have any other scripts in your mind?

No… Presently, my whole concentration is on this biopic and as of now, pre-productions works are going on!

Finally, a few words about your family…

My father is a lorry driver and my mother is a homemaker. I have an elder brother and a younger one too. I am married and have 2 children!

Thanks for your precious time and we Hans India wish you all the very best sir!