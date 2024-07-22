Director Venkata Satya speaks about ‘Operation Raavan’

"Operation Raavan," a new suspense thriller directed by Venkata Satya, is creating buzz ahead of its worldwide release on July 26th. The film stars Rakshit Atluri and Radhika Sarathkumar, and is produced by Dhyan Atluri. With a contemporary take on suspense, the film will be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages.



Director Venkata Satya, in a recent interview, shared his inspiration for the film, drawing parallels with the epic Ramayana. "In 'Operation Raavan,' Ravana’s disguise involves a mask, symbolizing the psychological aspects of the characters," he explained. The movie explores extreme behaviors in relationships and aims to resonate with the audience through its unique concept.

The film delves into how thoughts can become one's enemies, emphasizing the importance of understanding and controlling them. Venkata Satya mentioned that, while directing his son Rakshit Atluri presented challenges, it ultimately led to a commendable performance.

Radhika Sarathkumar plays a pivotal role, spanning three different time frames, with Charan Raj also contributing significantly to the storyline. "Operation Raavan" boasts excellent music by Saravana Vasudevan and aims to stand out with its high technical standards despite a modest budget.

Additionally, the filmmakers announced a special initiative, offering a silver coin to the first thousand viewers who correctly identify the "psycho" character within an hour of the film's start.