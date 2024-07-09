  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Director VN Aditya announces new film, holds auditions in Dallas

Director VN Aditya announces new film, holds auditions in Dallas
x
Highlights

Renowned for his successful films like "Manasantha Nuvve" and "Nenunnanu," Director VN Aditya has made a significant mark in Tollywood with his love and family entertainers.

Renowned for his successful films like "Manasantha Nuvve" and "Nenunnanu," Director VN Aditya has made a significant mark in Tollywood with his love and family entertainers. With nearly 25 years in the industry, Aditya has now unveiled his latest project, produced by Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi under OMG Productions.

Auditions for this eagerly awaited film were held in Dallas on Sunday, drawing a diverse group of aspiring actors from American, Spanish, European, African, Asian, Indian, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu backgrounds. Director VN Aditya expressed his satisfaction with the impressive turnout.

The pooja programs, muhurtam date, and shooting updates for VN Aditya's new film will soon be announced by OMG Productions. The director is gearing up to present a compelling story aimed to resonate with audiences across various demographics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X