- Allahabad High Court to hear Gyanvapi plea on August 12
- Times Square Celebration: Indian Diaspora cheers India's decade of growth & PM Modi's global influence
- Coal Ministry allots 19 mine voids to power plants for dumping fly ash
- Misleading ads case: Patanjali tells SC that it has withdrawn sales and advertisements of banned products
- Schoolnet acquires private school-focused AI edtech firm Genius Teacher
- Putin thanks PM Modi for making efforts to resolve Ukrainian crisis
- OMR sheets in teachers’ exams destroyed on Manik Bhattacharya’s order: WBBPE tells HC
- MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannun's 'Sikhs for Justice' for 5 years
- Football: India lose 1-2 in close battle with Myanmar in international friendly
- UP to host regional consultation program on natural farming & agricultural science
Director VN Aditya announces new film, holds auditions in Dallas
Renowned for his successful films like "Manasantha Nuvve" and "Nenunnanu," Director VN Aditya has made a significant mark in Tollywood with his love and family entertainers. With nearly 25 years in the industry, Aditya has now unveiled his latest project, produced by Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi under OMG Productions.
Auditions for this eagerly awaited film were held in Dallas on Sunday, drawing a diverse group of aspiring actors from American, Spanish, European, African, Asian, Indian, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu backgrounds. Director VN Aditya expressed his satisfaction with the impressive turnout.
The pooja programs, muhurtam date, and shooting updates for VN Aditya's new film will soon be announced by OMG Productions. The director is gearing up to present a compelling story aimed to resonate with audiences across various demographics.