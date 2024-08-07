Director Yadhu Vamsi to make a sparkling debut with ‘Committee Kurrollu’

Actor-Producer Niharika Konidela's latest film, "Committee Kurrollu," is set to hit theaters on August 9th, promising a vibrant and entertaining cinematic experience. Directed by Yadhu Vamsi, the film brings a fresh perspective with its talented ensemble of newcomers, all contributing their unique charm to the story.

Inspired by the lively village fairs of his youth, Yadhu Vamsi has crafted a narrative that resonates with the experiences of young individuals, blending elements of friendship, love, and societal issues. The director praised producer Niharika Konidela for her support and creative freedom, which allowed him to authentically bring his vision to life.

The film features remarkable performances from fresh faces like Prasad, who have dedicated themselves to their roles, including physical transformations for authenticity. The cinematic visuals, captured in the picturesque Konaseema region, enhance the film's nostalgic feel, while Anudeep’s music adds an engaging layer.

"Committee Kurrollu" explores the profound theme of motherhood, promising an emotional and impactful journey. Audiences can expect a compelling theatrical experience that celebrates youth, friendship, and family bonds.