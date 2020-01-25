Disco Raja first day box office collection report

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja comes up with an exciting film Disco Raja now. Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput, and Nabha Natesh play the heroines of the movie. The film is a sci-fi movie that has got all impressive elements.

The teaser already impressed everyone and the pre-release business of the film looks good. Ravi Teja comes up with a new and different look in the movie. V I Anand who earlier did some critically acclaimed movies is the director of the film. The film released yesterday.

The movie opened to a positive word of mouth from the fans but the audiences did not like the movie. The critic's too showered average reviews on the film. Ravi Teja's film did a little well than his previous movies but this is not the best film, says the trade reports.