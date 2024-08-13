‘Double ISMART’ to release in Nizam Area through PrimeShow Films

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and dynamic director Puri Jagannadh, who previously delivered the blockbuster iSmart Shankar, are set to achieve an even bigger hit with its highly anticipated sequel, Double ISMART. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15th, coinciding with Independence Day.

In a significant development, PrimeShow Films has officially acquired the worldwide theatrical rights to Double ISMART for a substantial amount. The distribution house, which has secured major deals for other regions, will also handle the film's release in the crucial Nizam area.

Double ISMART has generated substantial buzz through its songs, teaser, and trailer, making it one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. The film promises to deliver a mix of mass appeal, action-packed sequences, romantic elements, and heart-touching emotions, ensuring a wide audience appeal.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays a prominent role as "Big Bull," while Kavya Thapar portrays Ram’s love interest. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur have jointly produced the movie under the Puri Connects banner, with Mani Sharma composing a chart-topping soundtrack.

As the release date approaches, Double ISMART is poised to become a major box office success, building on the legacy of its predecessor and solidifying Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh's reputation as a dynamic duo in Telugu cinema.