‘Drinker Sai’ locks release date

The much-anticipated film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is set to hit theaters on December 27, promising a festive treat for moviegoers this Christmas. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments.

With the intriguing tagline "Brand of Bad Boys," Drinker Sai is inspired by real events and offers a blend of youthful energy and romance. The teaser and the recently released lyrical song "Bhagi Bhagi" have already created significant buzz, drawing attention to the film’s vibrant storytelling and engaging visuals.

As excitement builds, Drinker Sai promises to be a refreshing addition to the youthful love entertainer genre, making it a perfect choice for the holiday season.