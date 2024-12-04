  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Drinker Sai’ locks release date

‘Drinker Sai’ locks release date
x
Highlights

The much-anticipated film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is set to hit theaters on December 27, promising a festive treat for moviegoers this Christmas.

The much-anticipated film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is set to hit theaters on December 27, promising a festive treat for moviegoers this Christmas. Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments.

With the intriguing tagline "Brand of Bad Boys," Drinker Sai is inspired by real events and offers a blend of youthful energy and romance. The teaser and the recently released lyrical song "Bhagi Bhagi" have already created significant buzz, drawing attention to the film’s vibrant storytelling and engaging visuals.

As excitement builds, Drinker Sai promises to be a refreshing addition to the youthful love entertainer genre, making it a perfect choice for the holiday season.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick