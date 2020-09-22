Drugs Racket: Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Asked For MD!

The drug scandal which started with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be putting more people into trouble.



After the name of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone emerged, in a shocking turn of events, the drug trail is now reportedly knocking on the doors of Tollywood. Several reports have emerged stating that former actress and Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar's name has also come up during the course of investigation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



We already told you that Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha is being investigated for her involvement in drugs. Now, it has emerged that Namrata's name was also seen in the whatsapp chats. In one of the chats, Namrata allegedly asked for MD for a party when she visited Mumbai. Jaya reportedly replies saying she was being turned into a peddler but concedes with your wish is my command.



This sensational revelation has created ripples in the Telugu film industry. If Namrata is summoned by the NCB, it is sure to send the entire Tollywood into a tizzy and make those consuming drugs sleepless.

