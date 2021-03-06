Eesha Rebba not happy in terms of remuneration?

Eesha Rebba is one of the popular heroines in the film industry. The actress made her debut with the film Anthaku Mundu Aa Tarvatha. The actress also grabbed biggies like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. There came a news that Eesha is in talks for Samantha's Shakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar.

Interestingly, the latest reports confirm that Eesha is not a part of the project anymore. The buzz is that Eesha Rebba was approached by a key role in the film. Apparently, she was offered a less remuneration for the role and she decided not to do the film.

Eesha is doing OTT projects and she recently had a release in the form of Pitta Kathalu on Netflix. Eesha is hoping to do more films as a solo leading lady. However, the actress is not getting the right offers. So, the actress decided to be picky and do films that offer her a scope to perform and also give remuneration as she desired.