‘Ek Dum Ek Dum’ from ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a peppy number

Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao is not just about the infamous acts of India’s biggest thief. But the movie starring Mass Maharaja in the titular role will show the other aspects of his life. Sara played by Nupur Sanon was introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao’s love. The makers began the musical promotions of the movie by releasing the first song featuring Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

“Ek Dum Ek Dum” song is going to be the peppiest song of the year. GV Prakash Kumar is one of those composers who gets the pulse of the audience and music lovers. It is one such example as he gets the dance rhythms spot on. GV brought a retro feel to the song with his choice of instrumentation and composition. Bhaskarabatla's lyrics add nativity and once again Anurag Kulkarni rolls into the scheme of things, he ups the ante and his style of singing truly works wonders for the song.

The song set in the college backdrop shows Ravi Teja teasing his love interest played by Nupur Sanon. To add to the excitement, renowned choreographer Sekhar master has created an electrifying and trendy hook step that perfectly matches the energetic beats of the track. Ravi Teja looked young and his dances will gratify the youth and masses for sure. The costumes and sets also enhance the retro feel. The song gets an instant response and is set to top the music charts in the coming days.

This crazy project is produced luxuriously by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts which made consecutive Pan India blockbusters The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. The movie also stars Gayathri Bharadwaj playing the other heroine. The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. The movie is slated for release on October 20th for Dussehra.







