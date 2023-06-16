Emraan Hashmi joins Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ cast

Recently Tamil actors Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy have come on board for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s “OG.” The makers have once taken the fans by surprise with their casting choice. The big update about the film’s antagonist was dropped online.

Accordingly, Bollywood talented actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the baddie in this flick. None imagined that Emraan Hashmi would play the nemesis of Pawan, and hence the announcement has come as a big surprise for fans.

This project marks the Tollywood debut of Emraan Hashmi. This Sujeeth directorial is produced by Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Priyanka Mohan plays the female lead, while Prakash Raj is in for another important role. This gangster drama will have the tunes of Thaman.