Live
- Supreme Court Limits Definition of "Material Resources of the Community"
- MP CM approves reservation for women upto 35 pc
- JMM-Cong-RJD plotted to alter Jharkhand's demography via land jihad, love jihad: Yogi Adityanath
- Country’s first museum on women achievers to open in Delhi next year: L-G
- India's Wedding Season Set to Generate Rs 6 Lakh Crore in Business, Marking 41% Growth
- Kharge campaigns in Jharkhand, replies to BJP’s ‘batenge toh katenge’ slogan
- Addressing shortage of qualified professionals in Indian healthcare crucial: Report
- Career opportunities in sustainable farming
- India Game Developer Conference 2024 to be held from November 13-15
- Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi And 22 Others Face Allegations In ₹1000-Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
Just In
‘Esaaraina’ set to hit theaters on Nov 8
The upcoming film Esaaraina, directed by and starring Viplav, is set to release in major Southern languages on November 8.
The upcoming film Esaaraina, directed by and starring Viplav, is set to release in major Southern languages on November 8. Set against a picturesque rural landscape, Esaaraina follows an unemployed young man’s quest to secure a government job while navigating the twists of newfound love. The film’s pre-release event was a lively gathering, with cast and crew members expressing their excitement and gratitude.
During the event, lead actor and producer Viplav highlighted the challenges and dedication involved in bringing Esaaraina to life. "This film is here thanks to Sankeerth, who supported us from the beginning. Managing production was no small feat, but I hope audiences connect with our teasers and songs and come watch it in theaters," he shared.
Ashwini Ayaluru, the film’s lead actress, spoke warmly of her debut role as Shirisha, describing the experience as transformative. "Playing Shirisha felt like a summer vacation; it’s more than just a role—it’s an experience,” she expressed.
Co-producer Sankeerth Konda, who praised the film’s relatable story, remarked, "A good story resonates with everyone. Esaaraina is a feel-good film, and we hope for everyone’s support on November 8." “Esaaraina,” produced by Revolution and co-produced by Sankeerth Konda, aims to connect audiences with its relatable themes and heartfelt storyline.