‘Esaaraina’ set to hit theaters on Nov 8

The upcoming film Esaaraina, directed by and starring Viplav, is set to release in major Southern languages on November 8. Set against a picturesque rural landscape, Esaaraina follows an unemployed young man’s quest to secure a government job while navigating the twists of newfound love. The film’s pre-release event was a lively gathering, with cast and crew members expressing their excitement and gratitude.

During the event, lead actor and producer Viplav highlighted the challenges and dedication involved in bringing Esaaraina to life. "This film is here thanks to Sankeerth, who supported us from the beginning. Managing production was no small feat, but I hope audiences connect with our teasers and songs and come watch it in theaters," he shared.

Ashwini Ayaluru, the film’s lead actress, spoke warmly of her debut role as Shirisha, describing the experience as transformative. "Playing Shirisha felt like a summer vacation; it’s more than just a role—it’s an experience,” she expressed.

Co-producer Sankeerth Konda, who praised the film’s relatable story, remarked, "A good story resonates with everyone. Esaaraina is a feel-good film, and we hope for everyone’s support on November 8." “Esaaraina,” produced by Revolution and co-produced by Sankeerth Konda, aims to connect audiences with its relatable themes and heartfelt storyline.