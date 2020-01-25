Top
F3 On Cards???

We have already seen the hilarious comedy of F2 on big screens. As per the speculations if F3 is on cards, then it will be a triple celebration for all the movie buffs, isn't it? Yes…

F2 had Venkatesh and Varun Tej as the main lead actors and they were seen romancing Tamannah and Mehreen Pizrada. The latest update of this film is, F3 is going to have a third hero… Can you guess who is he???

He is the one who made us raise the goosebumps with 'Vikramarkudu'…

He is the one who made us utter 'Idiot' and that too in a love story…

And

He is the one who made us go awestruck with his sci-fi film 'Disco Raja'…

Got to know who we are speaking about??? Yes… He is none other than our Mass Maharaja 'Ravi Teja'. He will be portraying the third hero role in the F3 movie which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi.

According to the info by movie circles, Anil has many offers flooding with the success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and this is making him choosy. But anyway, if F3 will go on the sets then definitely it is going make us go ROFL on the big screens… What say guys???

