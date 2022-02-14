F3 Release Date Gets Postponed Once Again…

Ace director of Tollywood Anil Ravipudi is all set to entertain his fans with his laughter riot F3 movie… The movie was scheduled to release in Summer i.e in April but now, once again the makers postponed the release date and pushed it to the end of and asked the fans to enjoy the movie after completing the exams. Anil made this announcement through his social media page…



Anil also shared a new poster of the movie and made this announcement… Both the lead actors Venkatesh and Varun Tej are seen awed witnessing the currency notes in the poster. They sported in colourful sweatshirts and looked amazing! Now, the F3 movie will hit the theatres on 27th May, 2022!

Along with sharing the new poster, Anil also wrote, "పిల్లలు పరీక్షలు ముగించుకోండి

పెద్దలు సమ్మర్ సందడికై తయారుకండి

ఫన్ పిక్నిక్ కి డేట్ ఫిక్స్ చేశాం!

No change in date Anymore!

Most Awaited FUN Franchise

#F3Movie ON MAY 27th".

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022 in the theatres!