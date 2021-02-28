February Tollywood Report: It’s All About New Plots Which Entertained The Audience

Post lockdown, in 2021, Tollywood producers are showing interest to release their movies in the theatres. Unlike Bollywood, Tollywood producers didn't show interest in OTT platforms, thus many movies are being released in a short period of time. Well, in February also a few movies hit the box office and tried their best to pull the audience to the big screens…

Let us have a look at February Box Office Report…

Zombie Reddy









Prashanth Varma has decided to make the audience enjoy the edge-of-the-seat horror movie by adding his creative thoughts. Thus, his 'Zombie Reddy' has created a horror aura in the theatres and made the audience to feel the 'Zombie' effect with his intriguing plot… This movie had Teja Sajja as the lead actor and was released on 5th February, 2021

Father – Chitti – Umaa – Kaarthik

In Bollywood, we have already witnessed many adult comedy genre movies, but in Tollywood audience need to get used to it… Director Vidyasagar Raju tried his best to bring up this type of story having Jagapathi Babu in a playboy role. But the plot didn't get connected to the audience thus, it turned into a bomber at the box office.

Uppena









Uppena is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. Being the debut movie of Mega hero Panjaa Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, this movie has created noise at the theatres and stood as the blockbuster… It got released on 12th February, 2021 and got connected to the family audience with a different love story genre.

Kapatadhari









Akkineni clan hero Sumanth once again tried his best to entertain the audience with his 'Kapatadhari' movie. The thriller plot having Sumanth as traffic police missed a few important twists thus failed to impress the movie buffs. It also got released on 12th February, 2021 which was directed by Pradeep Krishnamurthy.

Naandhi









Naandhi movie is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and bankrolled by Satish Vegesna. Surya Prakash (Naresh) gets arrested in this case and will turn into a prisoner. Even after Naresh doling out that he has no connection with the murder, Police officials arrest him with the conspiracy of the public prosecutor and take him into custody. Being a trail prisoner for five years, he fights for justice. After the entry of advocate Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, the story turns interesting and finally Naresh gets out of jail and will find the real mastermind behind his arrest.

Check









The 'Check' movie is directed by Chandra Shekar Yeleti and has glam dolls Rakul Preet Singh and 'wink' beauty Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead ladies. This movie shows Nithiin as a 'Chess Player'… He will get arrested being blamed as a terrorist, after that he learns the 'Chess' game in the jail itself and reach to National and International level with his sharp game sense. But unfortunately, his plea gets rejected by the President Of India. How will he manage to come out of jail and what is the story behind the mysterious plotting of Nithiin as terrorist forms the crux of the story…

On the whole, Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi, Teja Sajaa's 'Zombie Reddy' and Vaishnav Tej's 'Uppena' movies minted collections at the box office and tried to bring back the gleam of the big screens.