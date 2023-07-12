Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th

Live
Rishvi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri are the lead pair of the upcoming feel-good love entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range'. The movie is being made...
Rishvi Thimmaraju and Vismaya Sri are the lead pair of the upcoming feel-good love entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range'. The movie is being made in a grand manner incorporating all the elements that will connect to the audience of this generation. It has a novel storyline and the narrative will also be very interesting. Petla Krishnamurthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma, PNK Srilatha are jointly producing the film under the banner of Sri Tejas Production Pvt Ltd. Rajesh Dondapati, who has worked in the direction department for many films, is making his directorial debut with this film. The release date of this movie has been announced.
The makers announced that the film 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range', which is currently in the post-production phase, will hit the screens on August 4th. Earlier, the film grabbed the attention of the audience with the striking first-look poster and a pleasant teaser. So far two songs were released from this movie which got a good response. The promotional material indeed created a craze for this feel-good love story. The makers are confident that this film with the newcomers will impress the youth audience.
The story of the movie which is close to reality touches all genres like comedy, romance, and action. The beauty of the village atmosphere is shown beguilingly. It is said that music and cinematography will be the highlights of this movie.
Raghu, Swathi Policherla, Sujatha, Vinay, and Mahadev are the other prominent cast in this movie for which Sai Babu Talari is the editor. Varikuppala Yadagiri composed the songs for this film. Krishna is ready to show his range. Get ready to watch it in the theaters.
Technical Crew:
Banner: Sri Tejas Production Pvt Ltd
Producers: Petla Krishnamurthy, Petla Venkata Subbamma, PNK Srilatha
Story, Screenplay, Direction: Rajesh Dondapati
DOP: SK Rafi
Executive Producers: Raghavendra Ravva, Chunchu Bhanu Prakash, Hari Hara Prasad Petla
Editor: Sai Babu Talari
Music: Sabu Varghese
Lyrics: Varikuppala Yadagiri
PRO: Sai Satish