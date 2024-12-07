Film director Dr Haritha Gogineni opens up on Vedhika-starrer ‘Fear’

Fear, starring Vedhika, is set for a December 14 release. Director Dr Haritha Gogineni shares insights into the film’s journey.

How did your filmmaking journey begin?

I’ve always loved movies and grew up watching films and reading books. This passion led me to write stories and develop an interest in direction. The idea for Fear came three years ago, and after completing Lucky Lakshman, we fully focused on this project.

What made you cast Vedhika as the lead?

Initially, we approached other actresses, but their schedules didn’t align. Vedhika, known for her performances in Muni and Kanchana 3, seemed perfect for the role. When she heard the story, she immediately agreed, bringing the character to life brilliantly.

Why was the title Fear chosen?

We wanted a title that resonated universally. While it reflects the movie’s theme, it also gained recognition at film festivals, helping us reach a wider audience.

How was the production process?

Every scene was meticulously planned, ensuring no wastage. We trimmed eight minutes from the original footage to keep it tight. Industry feedback praised the film’s quality, which was heartening.

What sets Fear apart?

Unlike typical thrillers, it appeals to family audiences with its unique storyline. Vedhika’s performance and Arvind Krishna’s impactful role add depth to the film.

We’re planning releases in multiple languages and working on diverse stories for the new year, including action and comedy projects.