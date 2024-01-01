Film with Gopichand will have Venky’s vibe: Sreenu Vaitla

Sreenu Vaitla, renowned for delivering entertaining comedies, is currently engaged in filming the upcoming movie featuring Macho star Gopichand. In a recent revelation, the director shared intriguing details about the film. Celebrating the rerelease of one of Sreenu Vaitla's most significant family entertainers, 'Venky,' which stars Ravi Teja and Sneha, the audience and fans exhibited an unprecedented enthusiasm in theaters.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Sreenu Vaitla extended his thanks to the audience. He further disclosed that his upcoming movie with Gopichand will also feature a hilarious train scene, reminiscent of the celebrated train sequences in 'Venky.'

This news has left fans elated, particularly those who cherished the memorable train scenes involving Ravi Teja, Brahmi, and AVS in 'Venky.' The upcoming film with Gopichand is set to have Gopi Mohan, a collaborator on various Sreenu Vaitla blockbusters, handling the screenplay. Cinematography will be helmed by KV Guhan, and Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose the music. While the female lead and additional cast details are yet to be unveiled, fans are eagerly anticipating further updates on this promising project.