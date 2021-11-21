  • Menu
Film worker, who attacked Tollywood actress, arrested

Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya

Hyderabad police have arrested a film worker, who attacked Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasiya last Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested a film worker, who attacked Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya last Sunday.

Kommu Babu is a worker on the movie sets and was residing in Indira Nagar area in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old is a native of Mahabubnagar district and he was also found to be involved in a couple of cases in the past and had even served the jail sentence in one case.

Police recovered the actor's iphone, which he had snatched after attacking her at KBR Park in Banjara Hills on November 14.

The police found that the accused was involved in not only snatching but also molesting his victims. "We are interrogating him further," the CP said. He further informed the arrest was made after physical checking of 80 persons and this took time in cracking the case.

Anjani Kumar said the youth had earlier worked as agriculture labourer and was employed as an attender at a film studio. He said while employing him, the HR manager did not apparently check his antecedents. He said companies can take help from the police at the time of recruitment.

The accused had assaulted the actor on the outer walkway of KBR Park around 8.30 pm on November 14. Banjara Hills police had registered a case.

