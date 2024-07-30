First Glimpse of 'The Raja Saab' Reveals Prabhas as Charming Lover Boy

The Telugu film industry, and indeed, the entire nation, has been captivated by the recent glimpses of Prabhas in his upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab'. Known for his intense, larger-than-life roles in blockbusters like 'Baahubali', 'Kalki', and 'Salaar', Prabhas has undergone a refreshing transformation that has sent fans into a frenzy.

After years of wielding swords and driving high-octane vehicles, the 'Darling' of Telugu cinema is back to his roots. The recently released stills of Prabhas holding a bouquet of flowers have ignited a wave of nostalgia and excitement. Fans, who have been yearning to see their favorite star in a romantic role, are ecstatic about this new avatar.

The pairing of Prabhas with director Maruti has raised eyebrows and expectations in equal measure. While Prabhas has consistently delivered box office gold with top-tier directors, the collaboration with Maruti, known for his quirky comedies, is an intriguing one.

Maruti has successfully carved a niche for himself with films that blend comedy, romance, and even horror. His ability to infuse humor into unexpected situations has been a hallmark of his career. With 'Rajasaab' touted as a horror-romantic-comedy, the director is venturing into uncharted territory.

The combination of horror, romance, and comedy is a risky yet exciting proposition. While fans are eager to see Prabhas in a romantic role, the horror element adds an intriguing twist. The first look of Prabhas in a lungi, followed by the lover boy image, suggests a film with multiple layers.

The question on everyone's mind is how Maruti will balance these disparate genres. Will the horror elements be genuinely terrifying, or will they be infused with the director's trademark humor? Only time will tell.

One thing is certain: 'Rajasaab' has generated immense curiosity and anticipation. With a release date set for April 25, 2025, fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness Prabhas' metamorphosis on the big screen.