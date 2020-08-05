First Look Of 'RadhaKrishna' Out

Director Sreenivass Redde who has delivered Successful Films like 'Tata, Birla Madhyalo Laila', 'Yamagola Malli Modalaindi', 'Bommana Brothers Chandana Sisters', 'Dhamarukam' and recently an Action Thriller 'Raagala 24 Gantallo' is Presenting a Film titled 'RadhaKrishna'. Sreenivass Redde also providing Screenplay and doing Direction Supervision for this film. Anuraag and Muskaan Sethi are playing lead roles in this film while Puppala Sagarika is Producing this film under Harini Aaradhya Creations, Sri Navhas Creations banners.

T.D. Prasad Varma is Directing 'RadhaKrishna'. Today, on the occasion of Birthday of Production Supervisor Puppala KrishnaKumar, The team has unveiled the First Look of 'RadhaKrishna'.

Production Supervisor KrishnaKumar said, " Nirmal toys and crafts are world famous which stands as an example for Telangana's Heritage and Culture. There were many talented artists from generations were dependent on making Nirmal Toys and Crafts from a special wood available at Adilabad forests. The prominent Nirmal artifacts industry has been affected by plastic toys. We made an emotional love story in this backdrop that will surely touch everyone's hearts. 'RadhaKrishna' has completed its post production works and is ready for release."

Principal Cast involves Anuraag, Muskaan Sethi, Ali, Krishna Bhagawan, Annapurnamma and others. Sampoornesh Babu is doing a Special Role in the film.