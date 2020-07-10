First Look: Prabhas' next titled Radhe Shyam

Tollywood: Young Rebel Star Prabhas whose 'Saaho' recored huge numbers at the box office is now all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna.

The makers are yet to resume the shooting of the film. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this movie. The movie is going to be a fantasy love story.

The makers have today released the first look poster of the film. The poster revealed that 'Radhe Shyam' is the title of the film and Prabhas and Pooja are seen in a romantic posture. The poster clearly indicates the film is a love story.

The movie shooting took place in Georgia before lockdown. Now, the makers are yet to resume the shooting of the film again.



