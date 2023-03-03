Former Miss India Manushi Is In For Varun Tej’s 13th Movie

The craze for Bollywood lead actresses is always there in Tollywood. But with the right combination of Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam, it's once again going to peak. As Janhvi Kapoor is in consideration for Junior NTR's next movie and now, former beauty queen Manushi joined Varun Tej for his 13th movie. The makers dropped the official announcement and created noise on social media…



Along with the makers, even Varun Tej and Manushi shared the new promo on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Manushi also wrote, "Here's to those who touch the sky with glory. Excited to be teaming up with @varunkonidela7 in #VT13 @shaktipshada @harikvedantam_dop @nandkumarabbineni @sidmudda @renaissancepicturez @wacky_godbless @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin".

The promo showcases Manushi reading the script and underlining the main points. She looked cool with a jacket and sunnies and is all happy to join this action movie. The shooting of this movie is also begun and according to the sources, this former beauty queen will be seen as a radar officer in this biggest air force action movie. Varun also looked cool in the beginning of this promo!

The earlier released poster showcases Varun Tej from the back and all dressed up in Air force Officer attire. He is all set to fight for the country and is seen standing between the combat aircrafts. According to the sources, he underwent rigorous training to best fit the bill and his character will have many shades too!

VT 13 movie is being directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and is being produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in partnership with the Renaissance Pictures banner.

Speaking about Varun Tej's 12th movie, it is a unique-concept-based movie. Mickey J Meyer will score the tunes while Avinash Kolla will head the Art department. So, VT 12 will be directed by Praveen Sattaru and is produced by Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.