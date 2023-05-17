Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Former President Ram Nath Kovind appreciates Adivi Sesh for ‘Major’
Adivi Sesh’s portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the super hit pan-Indian patriotic film “Major” has been met with widespread acclaim.
Adivi Sesh’s portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the super hit pan-Indian patriotic film “Major” has been met with widespread acclaim. The movie has captured the hearts of audiences from all walks of life, including army personnel, politicians, and movie buffs. Sesh’s performance as the real-life hero has left an indelible mark on viewers.
Meanwhile, actor Adish Sesh got an invitation from the Former President Of India Ram Nath Kovind to meet him. He appreciated Sesh for making a biopic on 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He congratulated and blessed the actor on the outstanding success of the movie. This is the biggest attainment and also the proudest moment for the makers.
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced jointly by GMB Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S Movies, Major also starred Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in key roles.