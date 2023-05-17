Former President Ram Nath Kovind appreciates Adivi Sesh for ‘Major’

Adivi Sesh’s portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the super hit pan-Indian patriotic film “Major” has been met with widespread acclaim. The movie has captured the hearts of audiences from all walks of life, including army personnel, politicians, and movie buffs. Sesh’s performance as the real-life hero has left an indelible mark on viewers.

Meanwhile, actor Adish Sesh got an invitation from the Former President Of India Ram Nath Kovind to meet him. He appreciated Sesh for making a biopic on 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He congratulated and blessed the actor on the outstanding success of the movie. This is the biggest attainment and also the proudest moment for the makers.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced jointly by GMB Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S Movies, Major also starred Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in key roles.