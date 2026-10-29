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From Adarsha Kutumbam To Cult: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

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Check out this week’s theatrical releases, including Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam, Vishwak Sen’s Cult, Chandrayan, Killer and re-releases of Narasimha Naidu and Okkadu.

From Adarsha Kutumbam To Cult: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week
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From Adarsha Kutumbam To Cult: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

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We have almost come to the end of most-celebrated October month, isn’t it? The colourful Dussehra festival made us fly back to home towns and spend a quality time with our family. And now, we are all eagerly awaiting for the Diwali festival to once again celebrate the festival with our families. On the other hand, even this Friday has lot of surprises in the theatres waiting for us. Right from Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam to Vishwak Sen’s Cult, there are a bunch of movies releasing in the theatres this week.

So, we Hans India have curated the complete list of this week’s Friday releases for our readers. Take a look!

Adarsha Kutumbam

  • Release Date: 30th October
  • Star Cast: Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith and Raja Prajwal
  • Director: Trivikram
  • Genre: Action-Comedy Entertainer
  • Censor: U/A

Chandrayan

  • Release Date: 30th October
  • Star Cast: Siva Kumar and Ravi Siva
  • Director: Srinath Chandrasekhar
  • Genre: Adventure-Comedy

Cult

  • Release Date: 30th October
  • Star Cast: Vishwak Sen and Tarak Ponnappa
  • Director: Vishwak Sen
  • Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
  • Censor: A

Narasimha Naidu Re-Release

  • Release Date: 29th October
  • Star Cast: Balakrishna and Preeti Jhangiani
  • Director: B Gopal
  • Genre: Action Thriller

Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu Re-Release

  • Release Date: 31st October
  • Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj and Bhumika
  • Director: Gunasekhar
  • Genre: Action Thriller

Killer

  • Release Date: 30th October
  • Star Cast: Suku Poorvaaj and Jyoti Poorvaaj
  • Director: Suku Poorvaaj
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Censor: U/A 16+

Melcow Pondicherry

  • Release Date: 30th October
  • Star Cast: Diya Deepan and Arjun
  • Director: Nikhil Mohan
  • Genre: Comedy Thriller

Enemy of the Smuggler

  • Release Date:
  • Star Cast: JD Chakravarthy and Radikaa Sarathkumar
  • Director: Samaya Murali
  • Genre: Crime Thriller

So guys, enjoy watching these new movies in your nearest theatres and do drop your reviews in the comments section!

Ravali Hymavati
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ravali Hymavati

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K. Ravali Hymavathi being born in Hyderabad holds a strong command in the content writing field. She always sticks to her principles and holds a passion for ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Lifestyle’ write-ups. She earlier worked for Eenadu’s ‘EeYuva’ and started working for Hans India from a couple of years…

Tags

Friday movie releasesAdarsha KutumbamCult movieTelugu movies October 2026Okkadu re-release
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