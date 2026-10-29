From Adarsha Kutumbam To Cult: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

We have almost come to the end of most-celebrated October month, isn’t it? The colourful Dussehra festival made us fly back to home towns and spend a quality time with our family. And now, we are all eagerly awaiting for the Diwali festival to once again celebrate the festival with our families. On the other hand, even this Friday has lot of surprises in the theatres waiting for us. Right from Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam to Vishwak Sen’s Cult, there are a bunch of movies releasing in the theatres this week.

So, we Hans India have curated the complete list of this week’s Friday releases for our readers. Take a look!

Adarsha Kutumbam

Release Date: 30th October

Star Cast: Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith and Raja Prajwal

Director: Trivikram

Genre: Action-Comedy Entertainer

Censor: U/A

Chandrayan

Release Date: 30th October

Star Cast: Siva Kumar and Ravi Siva

Director: Srinath Chandrasekhar

Genre: Adventure-Comedy

Cult

Release Date: 30th October

Star Cast: Vishwak Sen and Tarak Ponnappa

Director: Vishwak Sen

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Censor: A

Narasimha Naidu Re-Release

Release Date: 29th October

Star Cast: Balakrishna and Preeti Jhangiani

Director: B Gopal

Genre: Action Thriller

Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu Re-Release

Release Date: 31st October

Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj and Bhumika

Director: Gunasekhar

Genre: Action Thriller

Killer

Release Date: 30th October

Star Cast: Suku Poorvaaj and Jyoti Poorvaaj

Director: Suku Poorvaaj

Genre: Action Thriller

Censor: U/A 16+

Melcow Pondicherry

Release Date: 30th October

Star Cast: Diya Deepan and Arjun

Director: Nikhil Mohan

Genre: Comedy Thriller

Enemy of the Smuggler

Release Date:

Star Cast: JD Chakravarthy and Radikaa Sarathkumar

Director: Samaya Murali

Genre: Crime Thriller

So guys, enjoy watching these new movies in your nearest theatres and do drop your reviews in the comments section!