- Anthropic launches new tools to help businesses monitor AI spending and costs
- PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 407.56-crore Banas Dairy projects, lay foundation stone for two Bio-CNG plants tomorrow
- Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting
- 'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast
- MP govt transfers 12 IPS officers, reshuffles police administration
- Cyberabad Traffic Police plans one-way loop to ease traffic at IT corridor
- Nearly Rs 35 Crore Allegedly Missing from PNB Accounts in Greater Noida, Five Employees Suspended
- KIIFB land probe puts CPI(M)’s Kannur citadel under scrutiny
From Adarsha Kutumbam To Cult: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week
In Short
Check out this week’s theatrical releases, including Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam, Vishwak Sen’s Cult, Chandrayan, Killer and re-releases of Narasimha Naidu and Okkadu.
We have almost come to the end of most-celebrated October month, isn’t it? The colourful Dussehra festival made us fly back to home towns and spend a quality time with our family. And now, we are all eagerly awaiting for the Diwali festival to once again celebrate the festival with our families. On the other hand, even this Friday has lot of surprises in the theatres waiting for us. Right from Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam to Vishwak Sen’s Cult, there are a bunch of movies releasing in the theatres this week.
So, we Hans India have curated the complete list of this week’s Friday releases for our readers. Take a look!
Adarsha Kutumbam
- Release Date: 30th October
- Star Cast: Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith and Raja Prajwal
- Director: Trivikram
- Genre: Action-Comedy Entertainer
- Censor: U/A
Chandrayan
- Release Date: 30th October
- Star Cast: Siva Kumar and Ravi Siva
- Director: Srinath Chandrasekhar
- Genre: Adventure-Comedy
Cult
- Release Date: 30th October
- Star Cast: Vishwak Sen and Tarak Ponnappa
- Director: Vishwak Sen
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
- Censor: A
Narasimha Naidu Re-Release
- Release Date: 29th October
- Star Cast: Balakrishna and Preeti Jhangiani
- Director: B Gopal
- Genre: Action Thriller
Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu Re-Release
- Release Date: 31st October
- Star Cast: Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj and Bhumika
- Director: Gunasekhar
- Genre: Action Thriller
Killer
- Release Date: 30th October
- Star Cast: Suku Poorvaaj and Jyoti Poorvaaj
- Director: Suku Poorvaaj
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Censor: U/A 16+
Melcow Pondicherry
- Release Date: 30th October
- Star Cast: Diya Deepan and Arjun
- Director: Nikhil Mohan
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
Enemy of the Smuggler
- Release Date:
- Star Cast: JD Chakravarthy and Radikaa Sarathkumar
- Director: Samaya Murali
- Genre: Crime Thriller
So guys, enjoy watching these new movies in your nearest theatres and do drop your reviews in the comments section!
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Jaish-e-Mohammad recasts fundraising strategy amid rising international scrutiny
Rains to continue in south Bengal as cyclone Arnab weakens into depression
We did the best we could to get Molineux back: RCB head coach Malolan
BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls
Heavy rain warning issued across Andhra Pradesh
Telangana likely to get rain and thunderstorm activity
AP CM Orders Speedy Cyclone Relief, Power Restoration and Compensation
Healthy Population Essential for Viksit Bharat 2047, Says JP Nadda at HealthWealth Summit
UP govt bars those advocating ‘violent regime change’ from govt jobs