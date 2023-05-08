From Custody To Music School: Check Out The Movies And OTT Shows Releasing This Week

The coming Friday is going to be a blockbuster one as it holds a bunch of new releases in both OTT and theatres. Right from Naga Chaitanya’s Custody to Vidyut Jamwal’s IB71, a few most-awaited Bollywood and Tollywood movies are ready to hit the theatres. Coming to OTTs, Daahad and Farhana will be the new movies. Along with these even new series and shows are all set to hit the digital platforms.



So, we Hans India penned down the list of new releases of this week especially for our readers… Take a look!

Tollywood



1. Custody

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni as A. Shiva, Arvind Swamy as Raju 'Raazu', R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty as Revathi, Vennela Kishore, Premi Viswanath, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren and Priyamani (as a cameo)

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Genre: Action Thriller

Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

2. Bhuvana Vijayam

Release Date: 12th May, 2023

Star Cast: Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Bigboss Vasanthi, 30 years Pruthvi and Dhanraj

Director: Yalamanda Charan

Genre: Comedy thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off with two Yama doothas who come from the world of hell to take the soul of Dhanraj land in Sunil's office to collect a few other people also along with them. Then it is shown that director Goparaju Ramana asks the writers who are waiting to narrate a story one by one. But then feeling star Sunil enters the scene and is seen arguing with other characters. But at the end, we witness some emotional scenes and the lead actors also pray to God to save Perumal's daughter. So, we need to wait and watch to know the main plot of this confusing drama.

Kollywood

Farhana

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, K Selvaraghavan and Anumol

Director: Nelson Venkatesan

Genre: Thriller

The earlier released teaser showcases Aishwarya Rajesh as Farhana who joins a call centre job to fulfil her family’s financial needs. There she needs to reply to the sexual based questions of the callers. But she also faces many objections from her community. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Farhana overcomes her fear and shows her power in this movie!

Bollywood

1. Chatrapathi

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas as Shivaji/Chatrapathi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Ashish Singh, Sahil Vaid, Shivam Patil, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika Nawani, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chhabra

Director: VV Vinayak

Genre: Action thriller

Being the remake of Prabhas’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi, Sreenivas will make his debut in Bollywood with this action thriller. The plot showcases how a small boy who gets separated from his mother in the childhood raises into a leader and protects his people from the hands of deadly antogonists!

2. IB 71

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Dalip

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Genre: Spy drama

The trailer showcases how Pakistan plans a big size war on India in 1971 joining hands with China. But as India couldn't get enough time for preparations, Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher plan a secret mission and hijack the plan as part of their mission to confuse the Pakistan government. Being an untold story based on IB agent Dev Jammwal, the trailer raised expectations on the movie.

3. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Jogi Pratap, Neha Sharma as Dimple Chaubey, Sanjay Mishra as Chacha Chaudhry and Mahaakshay Chakraborty as Lallu

Director: Kushan Nandy

Genre: Romantic Comedy

4. Music School

Release Date: 12th May

Star Cast: Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside debutants Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani

Director: Paparao Biyyala who is a former IAS officer turned filmmaker

Genre: Family drama

Going with the trailer, it first showcases how kids are pressurised to choose only two fields in their academics and forced to score maximum marks. They never allow them to allocate time to arts thus, children feel stressed. Then enter Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi who essayed the roles of music and dance teachers in this movie. They start off their own school and start teaching music and dance to a few children. But unfortunately, parents complain about them as they are not allowing their kids to study. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they will make parents know the importance of arts…

Direct OTT Releases:

1. New Sense

Release Date: 12th May

Streaming Platform: AHA

Star Cast: Bindu Madhavi and Navdeep

Director: Sriprawin Kumar

Genre: Crime thriller

The earlier releases trailer showcased how Navdeep tries to cover the sensational news like murders and smuggling cases for his channel.

2. Dahaad

Release Date: 12th May

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah

Director: director duo Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Genre: Crime thriller

Going with the trailer, it first showcases how a few girls go missing in a village and thus police officers start investigating the case. Sonakshi aka Anjali starts digging deeper to find the links between the missing girls. On the other side, the missing girls will be found dead and will be portrayed as suicides. But Anjali tracks the serial killer who turns out to be Vijay Varma. He belongs to a decent family and is also a lecturer at a reputed college. But the reason behind his murders is not revealed… So, we need to wait and watch to know how will Anjali catches Vijay Varma and proves him as the culprit…

Next, let us check the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JIO Cinema, Sony LIV and Netflix…

Amazon Prime Video

May 9

Till (2022)

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

Disney+ Hotstar

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 9th, 2023:

A Small Light (Season 1, Episodes 3 & 4)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 10th, 2023:

• Class of '09 - New Episode

• Dois Tempos: (Season 1)

• Homeland (Season 8)

• Impuros (Season 3) - Premiere

• Lambert Contre ZLambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1)

• Life Below Zero (Season 20)

• My Family (Season 1) - New Episode

• Race (Season 1) - Premiere

• Saint X (Episode 5)

• Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4)

• The Muppets Mayhem - Premiere

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 12th, 2023:

• Crater - Premiere

• FX's Great Expectations - New Episodes

• Spider-Man – Homecoming (2017)

• Venom (2018)

What to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 13th, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) - New Episodes

Netflix

May 8

• Justice League: Seasons 1-2

• Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

• Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 9

• Documentary Now!: Season 4

• Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — NETFLIX COMEDY

May 10

• Dance Brothers — NETFLIX SERIES

• Missing: Dead or Alive? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Queen Cleopatra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 11

• Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — NETFLIX FILM

• St. Vincent

• Ultraman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

May 12

• Black Knight — NETFLIX SERIES

• Call Me Kate

• The Mother — NETFLIX FILM

• Mulligan — NETFLIX SERIES

• Queer Eye: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

May 13

UglyDolls

Zee5

Taj: The Reign Of Revenge

Release Date: 12th May, 2023

Sony LIV

Triangle of Sadness

Release Date: 12th May, 2023

JIO Cinema

Vikram Vedha

Release Date: 12th May, 2023

So guys, enjoy watching these new movies and web series this week and have a blast…