From Pushpa 2 to Devara: The Year in Telugu Cinema

Telugu cinema in 2024 showcased a mix of massive blockbusters, unexpected hits, and a fair share of disappointments. Films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD dominated conversations and the box office, while several smaller productions surprised audiences with their unique storytelling. Despite these successes, the year witnessed an uneven performance at the theaters, with only a fraction of the nearly 250 releases achieving significant box office success.

Major Blockbusters

Two films stood out in 2024: Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2: The Rule, both surpassing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD delved deeper into its futuristic Mahabharata-inspired world, exploring characters like Yaskin (played by Kamal Haasan) and Karna (portrayed by Prabhas). The film’s intricate narrative and stunning visuals captivated audiences.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar, built on the success of its predecessor. Allu Arjun, who won a National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, returned with a powerful portrayal. The sequel ended on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Other big-ticket releases like Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, received mixed reviews for its screenplay. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR’s Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, attempted to replicate the pan-Indian success of RRR but fell short of expectations, though a sequel was announced.

Unexpected Hits

The superhero film Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, emerged as a surprise success during Sankranti. Its story of an underdog gaining superpowers resonated with viewers, proving that strong narratives can triumph over marketing hype. Comedy sequels like Tillu Square and Mathu Vadalara 2 brought cheer to audiences. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s witty writing and performances in Tillu Square ensured its success, while Satya’s humor in Mathu Vadalara 2 became a highlight of the year.

The Rise of New Talent

2024 also saw the emergence of promising debut directors. Nanda Kishore Emani’s 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu stood out for its heartfelt family drama. Yadhu Vamsi’s Committee Kurrollu tackled caste dynamics through a nostalgic lens, while Sujith and Sandeep’s KA impressed with its gripping narrative. Films like Lucky Baskhar and Zebra ventured into the financial thriller genre, with Dulquer Salmaan and Satyadev delivering standout performances. These films marked a shift toward exploring diverse themes in Telugu cinema.

Challenges and Misses

Despite a few successes, the year was marked by challenges. The summer season, traditionally a lucrative period for big releases, saw limited activity. With IPL matches and elections diverting attention, many films struggled to attract audiences. Single-screen theaters in Telangana even closed temporarily due to dwindling footfalls. Additionally, the trend of sequels and franchise films seemed to lose its charm, as audiences expressed fatigue over repetitive storytelling.

Women-Centric Stories

Female-led narratives gained some traction in 2024. Rashmika Mandanna’s role in Pushpa 2 showcased her ability to hold her own in a male-dominated story. Web series like Brinda, starring Trisha, offered compelling psychological thrillers, while Nivetha Thomas shone in 35: Chinna Katha Kaadu as a homemaker overcoming personal challenges.

Nostalgia and New Genres

Several films, including Committee Kurrollu and Lucky Baskhar, tapped into nostalgic settings from the 1980s and 1990s, striking a chord with audiences. However, not all attempts succeeded, as seen with Gangs of Godavari and Matka.

Telugu cinema in 2024 showed a dynamic mix of innovation and challenges. While big-budget spectacles like Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2 reaffirmed the industry’s global appeal, smaller films and debut directors brought fresh perspectives.