From ‘Soul Of Vaarasudu’ To ‘Vishwam Reprise’: Here Are The Beautiful Lovely Songs Penned For Mothers

Mother… It is said that God has sent this beautiful soul to Earth as he can't be all around with everyone. She gives birth to the child, bearing a lot of pain with a smile and raises him with utmost love sacrificing all her comforts.



As we are at the end of 2022, definitely we need to look back at the best and most lovely 'Mother' songs of the year. Right from Sharwanand's "Amma…" song from Oke Oka Jeevitham to the latest "Soul Of Vaarasudu…", this year witnessed the best songs which are penned on 'Mother'. Even the "Vishwam Reprise…" song from Aditya Music also touched hearts with its beautiful theme and lovely lyrics. And we need to specially mention about "Yadagara Yadagara…" song from Yash's blockbuster movie 'KGF: Chapter 2' So, we will just have a look at the best 'Mother' songs of this year…

1. Soul Of Vaarasudu

The lyrical video of this song is unveiled yesterday and ace singer Chitra crooned it beautifully with her soothing and melodious voice. Being from Kollywood's ace actor Vijay's 'Vaarasudu' movie, it made us witness the essence of story. The lyrics which go this way, "I can hear aaraario (lullaby) again. Is it true that my truth has come back? All my wounds are beginning to heal. Even the heartbeats are turning into a melody. In the smell of my son, desires are becoming festoons. The heart is dancing on the happy swing" touch the hearts. The video also showcased the animatic glimpses of Jayasudha and Vijay from the movie and states that he returns back to home after a long back to take care of his mother.

In Tamil Vivek penned the lyrics while in Telugu ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry jotted down the lyrics and took it to the next level. SS Thaman's composition once again proved that he can create magic with melodious tracks.

2. Vishwam Reprise

This beautiful song is crooned by young and talented singer Sumanth Borra. He put his soul and penned the lyrics and produced this album. Even the animated video holds the story of a mother and son. As he is seen travelling in a train, he reminisces all his beautiful moments with his mother and enjoys every bit of his journey! Raghav Adit's amazing composition also made it an instant hit!

3. Amma

How can we forget Sharwanand's melodious "Amma…" song from his last movie 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'? As the movie holds the time travel concept of the lead actor, he takes a big step to meet his mother once again. Amala's amazing screen presence also made the movie hold a great impact. Ace singer Sid Sriram's magical voice along with late lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's amazing lyrics holds a special mention. Jakes Bejoy has done magic with his melodious composition.

4. Yadagara Yadagara

This melodious and emotional song from Prashant Neel and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the best one of this year. It holds a lot of pain as a mother is seen singing it for the best future of his little one and asks him to conquer the world with his power. Suchetha Basrur's melodious voice and Ravi Basrur great composition is the main strength of this song!

So guys, enjoy watching all these beautiful 'Mother' songs of this year…