‘Gallanthe’ from ‘Eagle’ is soothing

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Karthik Ghattamaneni’s highly anticipated action thriller, "Eagle," produced by People Media Factory, is gearing up for a Sankranthi release on January 13th, 2024. The team is actively promoting the film, and as part of the musical promotions, they have released the lyrical video of the second single, "Gallanthe."

The track, scored by Davzand, blends soothing and soulful melodies with trendy electronic beats. Krishna Kanth has penned the lyrics for this romantic number, which has been beautifully filmed in foreign locations. Kapil Kapilan and Lynn have added extra charm to the song with their enchanting vocals.

The chemistry between Ravi Teja and Kavya Thapar adds allure to the song, promising an appealing experience when enjoyed on the big screen. The theatrical trailer for "Eagle" is set to be launched in a couple of days on December 20th, as announced by the makers through a power-packed poster.

In the poster, Ravi Teja looks intense with a thick beard and long hair, holding a machine gun. The actor plays a role with multiple shades in the movie, adding intrigue to the storyline. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady, and Kavya Thapar is the other heroine, with Navdeep and Madhubala in important supporting roles.

TG Vishwa Prasad is producing the movie, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer. Karthik Gattamneni serves as the screenplay writer, editor, and cinematographer for the film, with dialogues provided by Manibabu Karanam. Davzand is the music director, and Srinagendra Tangala is the production designer. "Eagle" is scheduled for a theatrical release in all South Indian languages and Hindi.