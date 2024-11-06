‘Game Changer’ draws universal attention: Dil Raju

Global star Ram Charan teams up with acclaimed director Shankar for the highly anticipated pan-India film Game Changer, set for release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Produced by Dil Raju and Aditya Ram, the teaser will premiere on November 9 in Lucknow, with Tamil distribution handled by SVC and Aditya Ram Movies.

At a recent press event, producer Dil Raju, celebrating his 50th film in his 21-year career, shared his excitement. "Three years ago, when Shankar narrated the storyline, I was instantly thrilled. Partnering with my friend Aditya Ram, who previously produced Telugu films but shifted to real estate in Chennai, we saw a unique opportunity with Game Changer. Following Varisu, I’m committed to more Tamil productions," said Dil Raju.

Dil Raju also announced a series of promotional events for Game Changer, including major events in the U.S., Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana leading up to its Sankranti release. He praised the film's universal appeal, noting, "Shankar’s films blend songs, commercial elements, and social messages. After RRR, Ram Charan’s global appeal has skyrocketed, and alongside Kiara Advani and S.J. Suryah, he delivers a stellar performance. Thaman’s music is outstanding."

Aditya Ram, returning to film after a decade, expressed confidence in the film's success. "Dil Raju has an eye for impactful stories and blockbuster hits. I’m thrilled to collaborate on Game Changer and have high hopes for its box-office success."