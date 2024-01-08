‘Game Changer’ shooting update: New schedule begins in Hyderabad

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is gearing up to grace the screen in the political thriller "Game Changer," directed by Shankar Shanmugam, with Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

A fresh filming schedule for the movie commenced today in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and other key cast members actively participated in this schedule, which is set to continue until January 22, 2024. Fans can anticipate updates on this exciting phase of shooting.

"Game Changer" features a formidable cast, including SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Anjali, Sunil, Jayaram, and more. Produced by Dil Raju, the film promises to captivate audiences with Thaman's musical prowess, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2024.