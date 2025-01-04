Game Changer Soars in Advance Bookings as Trailer Hits 80 Million Views

The hype for Game Changer, directed by the visionary Shankar, is growing every day. In the recently released trailer, Ram Charan delivers a powerful performance, with many saying that he has brought the film to life as an IAS officer and leader in his trademark style.

Overseas fans are also excited, with reports of them already purchasing tickets for the movie. The makers shared that extra fan shows and premieres are selling out quickly. "Paris, Ireland, London, Europe... Leicester is not stopping our global rampage. Theatres are ready to witness the blockbuster run," they added. This indicates that the UK market is experiencing higher demand compared to the US market.

Game Changer has already grossed over Rs 3.6 crore in North America. As of January 3, the film has sold 15,000 tickets across nearly 1,200 shows. Trade sources expect the film to break records at the box office overseas. In India, Telugu advance bookings are expected to open on January 7 or 8.

The teaser and songs from Game Changer have already garnered a massive number of views, and the trailer is gaining momentum with an impressive 80 million views in just two days.

Kiara Advani stars as the heroine, and Srikanth, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, and S.J. Surya play key roles. This political action thriller is set to hit the screens on January 10.