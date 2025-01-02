Game Changer Team Explains ₹75 Crore Budget for 4 Songs in Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Film

Director Shankar’s decision to allocate ₹75 crore for filming just four songs in his upcoming film Game Changer has sparked widespread confusion and debate. Fans and critics alike were puzzled by the extravagant expenditure for songs in a movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. To clear the air, the film’s music label, Saregama, provided a detailed breakdown of how the money was spent.

Why Did the Songs in Game Changer Cost ₹75 Crore?

Game Changer features four high-budget songs—Jaragandi, Raa Macha Macha, Naanaa Hyraanaa, and Dhop. According to the team, each of these numbers is a grand production that required a massive investment.

Jaragandi, choreographed by Prabhu Deva, stood out for its scale, featuring 600 dancers. It was shot over 13 days on a massive 70-foot village set, and the costumes used in the song were eco-friendly, crafted from jute.

Raa Macha Macha, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, showcased 1,000 dancers and was designed as a tribute to folk dance, celebrating India’s cultural diversity.

Naanaa Hyraanaa, which is being promoted as the first Indian song to be filmed using infrared camera technology, was shot in New Zealand, adding to the production value.

Dhop, choreographed by Jani Master, was filmed in just 8 days and featured 100 Russian dancers, adding a global touch to the song.

Public Reaction and Opinions

Despite the team's breakdown, public reactions to the budget allocation remain mixed. While fans of Shankar, known for his lavish song sequences, were not surprised by the extravagant budget, others expressed concerns about the enormous cost. One Reddit user mentioned Shankar’s history of big-budget song videos, referring to Jeans (1998), where Aishwarya Rai danced around the Seven Wonders of the World, as a prime example of his cinematic flair.

On social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the expenditure was criticized as an "unnecessary expense" and "crazy," with some users suggesting the amount could have been better spent on a whole other film.

Looking Ahead

Game Changer also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 10, 2025, and it remains to be seen whether the opulent song sequences will meet audience expectations.

While the Game Changer team defends the lavish budget, only time will tell if the investment in these four songs will resonate with viewers.