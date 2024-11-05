‘Gamechanger’ teaser update: Lucknow to host the mega event

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Gamechanger is finally moving into its promotional phase. Following an extended production period, the makers are now preparing for a grand release timed for Sankranthi next year, ensuring that the film reaches audiences across India.

To kickstart the pan-India campaign, the team plans to launch the film's teaser with a major event in North India. Recognizing Ram Charan’s rising national and global popularity post-RRR, the makers have decided to hold the teaser launch on November 9 in Lucknow, aiming to expand the film’s reach beyond the southern market. Key cast and crew members are expected to attend this launch, creating buzz among northern audiences. Additionally, the teaser will be screened on select screens across the Telugu states, enhancing excitement among regional fans.

Directed by Shankar, Gamechanger marks his debut in Telugu cinema with a full-fledged film, supported by the production of Dil Raju. As post-production work intensifies, the team is pulling out all stops to make this project a success.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali, and Naveen Chandra, with Thaman S handling the music. Gamechanger promises to be a visual and cinematic treat, set to captivate audiences nationwide this Sankranthi.







