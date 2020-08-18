Get Ready To Witness The First Look Poster Of Chiranjeevi's 152nd Movie On 22nd August

Good news for all the fans of Tollywood ace actor Chiranjeevi… We all know that his 152nd movie is being directed by Koratala Shiva. Well, 22nd August being Chiru's birthday, his son Ram Charan Tej announced that the first look and motion poster will be released on that special day.

Ram Charan took to his Instagram and announced this news along with dropping a new poster from the movie… Have a look!

In this poster, a hand is seen holding the red cloth… Along with this poster, Ram Charan revealed that, the first look and motion poster will be out on 22nd August, 2020. He also wrote, "We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM!! Stay safe!! @sivakoratala @chiranjeevikonidela #matineeentertainment."



Chiru's 152nd movie will be directed by Koratala Shiva and bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company banners. This movie will have Mani Sharma as the music director. Well, rest of the details will be known on Chiranjeevi's birthday. Titled as 'Acharya', this movie is holding many expectations as Chiru and Koratala Shiva are collaborating for the first time. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the lead actress in this movie.