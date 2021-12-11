Ghani postponed to avoid clash with Nani's next

Mega Prince Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Ghani. The film was supposed to hit the screens on 24th of this month,along with Nani's Shyam Singha Roy. But, the filmis now postponed. The film unit officially confirmed the same.



"Ghani is a movie which is very close to our hearts. Lot of efforts have gone into making of the film. From exotice locations to expensive sets, we haven't compromised on anything and made this film on a grand scale to give the best visual experience for the audience. As the industry is just recovering from the pandemic and there are a lot of films slated to release in the coming weeks, we have decided to postpone our release to a later date to avoid clashes and keeping in mind the impact it will have on the business of everyone involved. Ghani will release soon in theatres only and we are sure it will be a memorable experience for all," read the statement.



Stay tuned to us for more details of the film's release.

