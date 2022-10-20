'Ginna' to have a sequel by Manchu Vishnu

The highly anticipated film Ginna, starring action superstar Manchu Vishnu, will be released in theatres globally on October 21. The movie's promotional efforts have ended, and audiences are eager to see it in a theatre. In order to create this frightening comedy entertainment, director Suryaah used a megaphone.

Manchu Vishnu recently engaged with the media before Ginna's release and gave some information about the film. He expressed his extreme confidence in the movie's success and hinted that, if all goes well, he may consider making a sequel.

The picture has now entered huge screens, but it is yet unknown how far it will be able to penetrate the audience's minds and hearts. Fans, the Manchu family, and the entire production crew look forward to the movie's release. Along with Vishnu, Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone play the female leads in Ginna. Naresh, Sunil, Chammak Chandra, and other actors will play supporting parts. The music for this film was composed by Anup Rubens.