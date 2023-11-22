Global Star Ram Charan is impressed by the buzz on 'Mangalavaaram'

Raising huge expectations on the content with its Trailer & songs, Mangalavaaram has turned out as a Raw & Rustic Blockbuster at Box-office.

Garnering huge numbers in theaters & critical acclaim from everywhere, its WoM is spreading across states.

Intrigued by the buzz on it, Mega Power Star Ram Charan congratulated the team on his social media handle saying, "Congratulations to my dear friend Swathi Gunupati for delivering a hit movie with her debut production Mudhra Media Works. Hearing good positive buzz about the content of Mangalavaaram. Assured output by technical departments, especially directorial, music and cinematography is what I've heard. Looking forward to watch it." he tweeted. He even congratulated director Ajay Bhupathi, composer Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematographer Dasaradhi Sivendra, Payal Rajput, Nandita Swetha and producer Suresh Varma.

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared his trust in movie's success at the Pre-release event. Recently, Samantha extended her support for the team through social media handle and Viswaksen congratulated the team at Success Meet.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller has Payal Rajput & Priyadarshi as leads, Ajmal Amir, Ajay Ghosh, Shravan Reddy, Ravindra Vijay and Sritej in crucial roles.

Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 17th, the film is getting ready for a grand release in Hindi very soon.