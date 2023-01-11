Golden Globe Awards 2023: MM Keeravani Says ‘Thank You Srivalli And Wins The Hearts

It is a great morning in fact a big one for all the cine lovers out there… As expected RRR team made all of us go proud by bagging the prestigious Golden Globe Award 2023 in the 'Best Original Song' category for "Naatu Naatu…". Right from Chiranjeevi to AR Rahman, most of the celebs are congratulating the team for their big win. Even music director MM Keeravani won the hearts with his amazing winning speech and thanked all his team for their support. Especially he thanked his wife Srivalli for her support and love.



The makers of this movie and the Golden Globe officials also shared the winning speech of MM Keeravani on the Twitter page… Take a look!

The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @RRRMovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ENCUQEtns3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Along with sharing the speech, they also wrote, "The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @RRRMovie! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes".

MM Keeravani said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award, Golden Globe… I'm very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening. I'm very happy to share this excitement with my wife who is sitting right there. This award… it's been a practice.. age old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words".

"This award belongs in order of priority to my brother and director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. And Mr. Prem Rakshit who animated the 'Naatu Naatu' song and without him, this would not have happened."

"Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Chandrabose for his lyrics. Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy. NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan who are with us, danced with full stamina for the song. Last but not least Mr. Salur Siddharth and Jeevan Babu who programmed for the song".

He ended the speech with a lovely note… "Lastly, once again thank you Srivalli…".

Well, Raul Sipligunj who crooned this song along with Kala Bhairava is all overwhelmed with the great win and thanked MM Keeravani through social media… He shared the winning speech and wrote, "Wooowwwww what a moment thanks to my guru keeravani sir for this wonderful opportunity #lifetimeacheivement thanks to @goldenglobes @bhairavudu".

Sharing the special announcement video, he also wrote, "Here we goooooooo #naatunaatu, Kotteshnammmm kaaaaakaaaaa…. congratulations to my guru Keeravaani garu and the entire team of #RRRMovie for the #GoldenGlobeAward win. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to sing for #NaatuNaatu….golden globe ni levattinam. thanks to @goldenglobes @ssrajamouli sir @chandraboselyricist @alwaysramcharan @jrntr".

Congratulations to the whole team of RRR…