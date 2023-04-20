Gopichand Malineni has officially started following Vijay on Instagram

Recent reports suggest that director Gopichand Malineni, known for his unapologetic masala entertainers, may team up with Thalapathy Vijay for an upcoming film. Fueling the speculation, Malineni has officially started following Vijay on Instagram. It is reported that Malineni has narrated a power-packed mass story to Vijay, and the actor is said to be impressed with it. While it remains unclear which Thalapathy film Malineni may direct - Thalapathy 68, 69 or 70 - it is widely circulated that Atlee will be directing Thalapathy 68, possibly produced by Sun Pictures or Raaj Kamal Films International. Fans eagerly await an official statement to confirm these reports.

With a successful track record of directing films like Bodyguard, Balupu, Pandaga Chesko, Winner, Krack, and Veera Simha Reddy with Balakrishna, his recent blockbuster, if the collaboration between Vijay and Malineni materializes, audiences are excited to see what this dynamic duo will bring to the table. Vijay is immensely popular among Tamil audiences for his action-packed films like Ghilli, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and more.