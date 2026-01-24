‘Gopichand33’ enters crucial climax shoot; grand night action sequence underway

Macho Star Gopichand is currently headlining the upcoming historical action drama Gopichand33, directed by Sankalp Reddy, with the makers leaving no stone unturned to deliver a visually rich and powerful cinematic experience. The film, which draws inspiration from a lesser-known chapter of Indian history, presents Gopichand in an intense warrior avatar, marking a significant milestone in his career.

At present, the team is filming the film’s climax portion on a massive scale. This high-octane action sequence is being shot predominantly during night hours, with the makers dedicating close to 25 days exclusively for this crucial segment. Renowned stunt master Venkat is choreographing the action, and the sequence is expected to stand out as one of the major highlights of the film, combining scale, intensity, and authenticity.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner and presented by Pavan Kumar, the film is being mounted with high production values. Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his meticulous approach, is said to be paying close attention to historical detailing, visuals, and performances to ensure the film leaves a strong impact.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a poster and a special glimpse on Gopichand’s birthday, both of which received an overwhelming response from fans and film circles alike. The positive buzz has significantly raised expectations for Gopichand33, which is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in the actor’s filmography.