Congress–BJP deal ends Kagaznagar Chairperson feud

Kagaznagar: Bringing an end to days of political suspense, the elections for the Municipal Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson in Kagaznagar were conducted peacefully on Tuesday under tight security arrangements.

Election officials declared Shaheen Sultana as the Municipal Chairperson and Dr Kothapalli Anitha as the Vice-Chairperson following the completion of the election process at the municipal office.

The Chairperson election was concluded with the support of members from the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. As part of an understanding between the Congress and the BJP, the Chairperson post went to the Congress nominee, while the Vice-Chairperson position was secured by the BJP candidate.

Shaheen Sultana, councillor from the 18th ward, was proposed and supported by Congress and BJP members. She secured 16 votes, including those of ex-officio members, and was declared elected by majority.

The Vice-Chairperson post witnessed a contest between BJP candidates Gajjala Lavanya and Dr Kothapalli Anitha. As both candidates secured equal support, election officials conducted a toss to determine the winner, in accordance with the rules. Dr Anitha emerged victorious in the draw and was declared elected.

During the election process, 11 councillors from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), nine from Congress, four from BJP, one from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and four Independents were present.

Ex-officio members MLC Dande Vittal and MLA Palvai Harish Babu also participated in the proceedings.

Municipal officials and election authorities supervised the process to ensure smooth conduct. To prevent any untoward incidents, heavy police security was deployed under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Nikita Pant.

Following the announcement of the results, supporters of Shaheen Sultana celebrated the victory by bursting crackers outside the municipal office.