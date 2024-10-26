Live
Groove to Thassadiyya from ‘Matka’
Mega Prince Varun Tej’s highly anticipated film ‘Matka’ is set to hit theatres in just under three weeks, on November 14.
One of ‘Matka's’ standout elements is its music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the newly released second single, "Thassadiyya," is a testament to its appeal. The first single was already a chartbuster, and now, with "Thassadiyya," listeners are encouraged to turn up the volume and groove to its retro beats. This vibrant and eclectic track has an instantly catchy sound.
Bhaskarabhatla's lyrics provide an insightful commentary on life, capturing the essence of a bygone era. Mano’s lively vocals bring these words to life, while the addition of the EL Fé Choir, led by Roe Vincent, enhances the song's overall impact.
Varun Tej looks animated and energetic in the song, perfectly complemented by spot-on styling and superb choreography. His dance moves are a visual treat and capture the lively spirit of the era, blending nostalgia with a refreshing vibe.
The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhry and Nora Fatehi as the female leads, with Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P. Ravi Shankar among the supporting cast. ‘Matka’ features music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by A. Kishor Kumar.